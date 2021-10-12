-
An anonymous source inside the Kenai Peninsula Borough says the borough mayor is “strong-arming” the school district and area hospitals over Covid-19…
Thursday afternoon, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced an updated Covid-19 mitigation plan. While not mandating the use of masks among…
Click on the audio for this Back to School edition of Coffee Table.Join host, Kathleen Gustafson and guests:Pegge Erkeneff ; Spokesperson for Kenai…
This morning on The COVID-19 Brief, Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital has the local information on vaccines and COVID tests available at the…
This morning on the regular, Thursday Covid Brief, Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital talks about an upcoming vaccine clinic at Homer Harbor…
In the 2021-2022 school year, Billeen Carlson at Nikolaevsk School offers project-based courses using a hybrid learning model, combining aspects of on and…
The Center for Disease Control has removed the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine from its list of available vaccines due to six adverse reactions in…
This morning on the regular, Thursday Covid Brief, Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital talks about how to get a vaccine today and how to make an…
This morning on the regular Thursday COVID Brief, Nurse Lorne Carroll from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and Derotha Ferraro,…
This morning on the regular, Thursday Covid Brief, Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital lists the upcoming vaccine clinics and locations.City of…