This month hundreds of students returned to class across the peninsula

Students are back in class, adjusting to new routines and expectations. For some, it's a year of major milestones, like starting their final year of high school or moving up a grade. Others are excited to reconnect with friends and dive into new learning opportunities.

The district avoided cutting staff this year, and students have a full lineup of classes, including band and choir.

Starting Wednesday, Homer High School held its first week of classes. Students were introduced to their teachers and schedules for the year and some got acquainted with their old routines. Seniors Alex Van Meter and Raiden Skorski-O’Donnell have mixed feelings going into their last year of high school.

“It's like a combination of, I can't wait to leave, but I'm also going to miss everyone here so much,” Skorski-O'Donnell said.

“-Yeah, I feel like I want to stretch out every day as much as I can because I really enjoy my time here, but it's going to be freeing once we leave as well,” Van Meter said.

“-Yeah, Homer is a small community. It's really nice, but it's just, there's not much to do here,” Skorski-O'Donnell said.

After high school, both students have plans to pursue higher education out of state, with ambitions ranging from nursing to the performing arts. For now, Skorski-O’Donnell said his main focus is on maintaining strong grades.

“In all honesty, you can't let them drop this close to the end. I'm already not perfect,” Skorski-O'Donnell said.

Now in his junior year, Jai Badajos is considering a future in the sciences. With a rigorous schedule of AP classes, he's already feeling the pressure to perform well this year.

While the older students are focused on the academic challenges of the year, younger students are embracing the joy of reconnecting with friends and the excitement of new experiences. Amelia Lee, a fourth grader at Fireweed Academy, is thrilled to be back in the classroom.

Amelia’s school experience began during the pandemic, making her early years in education quite different from the norm. Despite this, she’s excited about her return to Fireweed Academy.

“I’m really excited to go on with the school year and keep meeting new friends,” she said.

Brianna Lee, Amelia’s mother, reflects on the challenges of raising a kindergartener during the pandemic and how their family adapted, thanks to Alaska’s unique environment.

"I think, being in Alaska, we were really lucky because our outdoor playground is so expansive, and so we spent more time outside that first year than maybe we ever would have. So it was really fun. We did a lot of sledding and skiing, and we did homeschool, which it was what it was, kindergarten, so it wasn't too difficult, " Lee said.

As students and parents navigate these challenges and opportunities, the district is also facing its own set of difficulties. KPBSD entered the [WEB: 2024-2025] fiscal year with a roughly $16 million deficit. To help balance the budget, the district initially implemented significant cuts, later restoring some of these through $11.4 million in one-time state funding and by dipping into savings.