© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ADF&G restricts king salmon fishing in Cook Inlet amid low returns

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published February 13, 2025 at 5:19 PM AKST
Kachemak Bay from Land's End Beach. Lower Cook Inlet saw high numbers of salmon caught but still struggled with poor market value.
Jamie Diep
/
KBBI
Kachemak Bay from Land's End Beach.

This summer, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is restricting king salmon sport fishing in Cook Inlet due to low returns.

ADF&G made the announcement Tuesday through multiple press releases. Assistant Area Management Biologist Holly Dickson said some closures are necessary as king salmon continue to struggle.

“These closures are a response to this prolonged period of productivity of king salmon in the area, and specifically a response to missing king salmon escapement goals throughout Cook Inlet and our forecasts that indicate we're likely to miss escapement goals again this season,” Dickson said.

From May 1 through August 15, all king salmon fishing—including catch-and-release—is closed north of Bluff Point. In Lower Cook Inlet, including Kachemak Bay, anglers can keep one king salmon per day from April 1 to September 15.

“That's basically a conservative approach to King Salmon Management in Cook Inlet given the recent performance of missing escapement goals for a number of years,” Dickson said.

The Anchor River and Deep Creek will close to all sport fishing from May 17 to July 15. Dickson said ADF&G will monitor escapement throughout the season. If counts show strong returns across Cook Inlet, the department has the flexibility to adjust restrictions.

For details, visit the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website.
Tags
Local News Cook InletKachemak Bay
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez
Related Content