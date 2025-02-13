ADF&G restricts king salmon fishing in Cook Inlet amid low returns
This summer, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is restricting king salmon sport fishing in Cook Inlet due to low returns.
ADF&G made the announcement Tuesday through multiple press releases. Assistant Area Management Biologist Holly Dickson said some closures are necessary as king salmon continue to struggle.
“These closures are a response to this prolonged period of productivity of king salmon in the area, and specifically a response to missing king salmon escapement goals throughout Cook Inlet and our forecasts that indicate we're likely to miss escapement goals again this season,” Dickson said.
From May 1 through August 15, all king salmon fishing—including catch-and-release—is closed north of Bluff Point. In Lower Cook Inlet, including Kachemak Bay, anglers can keep one king salmon per day from April 1 to September 15.
“That's basically a conservative approach to King Salmon Management in Cook Inlet given the recent performance of missing escapement goals for a number of years,” Dickson said.
The Anchor River and Deep Creek will close to all sport fishing from May 17 to July 15. Dickson said ADF&G will monitor escapement throughout the season. If counts show strong returns across Cook Inlet, the department has the flexibility to adjust restrictions.
For details, visit the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website.