For this episode, host Desiree Hagen travels to Kotzebue to interview the author, Seth Kantner. He is the author of five books focused primarily on the Northwest Arctic. He also runs the Maniilaq Gardening project which serves seven villages along the Kobuk River. He has been gardening in the Arctic for about five decades.

