Fermented and Traditional Foods with Willow Jones

After a successful gardening season, you might wonder how to preserve your excess of vegetables. Our guest is the fabulous fermentista, Willow Jones. Willow chats about growing up with a subsistence lifestyle in the village of Ambler, the value of traditional and fermented foods, and making fermented foods using dry salt and brining methods.

And Nicole Arevalo shares events and opportunities in Local Agriculture.

If you want more information about the locally made fermentation crocks mentioned in this episode, you can check out David Kaufman's website.

The music featured in this show was created by Glacier Maximus and Trial and Terror

