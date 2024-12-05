© 2024 KBBI
Homer art exhibit explores whimsical space adventures

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published December 5, 2024 at 6:23 PM AKST
A large puppet installed at the Bunnell Street Arts Center on Dec. 4, 2024.
Jamie Diep / KBBI
Homer-based artist Abigail Kokai turning lights on a model spaceship on Dec. 4, 2024.
Jamie Diep / KBBI
"Wallflurps" suspending from the Bunnell Street Arts Center ceiling in Homer on Dec. 4, 2024.
Jamie Diep / KBBI
Gallery coordinator Brianna Lee measuring spacing for paintings on Dec. 4, 2024.
Jamie Diep / KBBI
A model of a "tardipuss" den on Dec. 4, 2024. Homer artist Abigail Kokai created the model for her 2024 exhibit.
Jamie Diep / KBBI
Netting with assorted textiles on the Bunnell Street Arts Center ceiling on Dec. 4, 2024.
Jamie Diep / KBBI

It’s a sunny Wednesday afternoon, but the curtains are all pulled down at the Bunnell Street Arts Center in Old Town Homer. Visitors trickle in and browse artwork while artist Abigail Kokai works with gallery coordinator Brianna Lee to install her exhibit.

On one end of the gallery is a massive, boxy puppet wrapped in droopy fabric. And on another, a pulley system is being drilled into a wall so that people can move the puppet from afar.

It’s not Kokai’s first exhibit in Homer. She received recognition from the state’s Arts Council earlier this year as a Connie Boochever fellow for her muppet-like creations. And she’s specifically drawn to building wild, expansive exhibits with textiles.

“If our entire universe, our real universe, is made of carbon, as, like, the, the main building block. I think of my universe as being textiles. So these weird conformities, or these weird, like, tumorous blobs of fabric, which is the building block for all this is,” Kokai said.

This is her upcoming show, which dives into the fantastical space adventures of 97-year-old Ray Charles Eppsaelon Brown, or Aelon Funk, as he explores new galaxies and searches for the fountain of youth. That’s a character from “Panda Mick’s RV Park,” an exhibit Kokai created back in 2022.

“He fits within my family of characters. It's funny, like, even during the show, a lot of kids were like, ‘Oh man, like that one's my favorite, like that guy,’” Kokai said, “And, you know, he's, he's a funky old dude with floppy little legs. And, just fun. So he, in my mind, had the most potential.”

While she usually works in textiles, Kokai said this show combines a mix of different mediums. The result is a whimsical explosion of scenes and creatures from the universe she’s created.

On one side of the gallery are paintings and fabric backdrops of scenes from Funk’s adventures.

On the other is an eclectic mix of fluffy, teardrop-shaped aliens — what she calls “wallflurps” — suspended from the gallery’s ceiling alongside dolls and dioramas.

Kokai also hung nets with all sorts of noodly fabric dangling from it that depicts the sky Funk flew through on his spaceship.

She said it was difficult to plan out the installations from her small apartment, but she was prepared for obstacles to come her way.

“To quote Beyonce, ‘I'm a professional,’” Kokai said, “So I definitely am feeling like, I'm a professional. Like, I've got everything, have a plan together for everything, backups for everything, an idea of how to do all these things.”

Kokai said this exhibit is years in the making. She took several years developing some characters. Other individual pieces took months to put together. Kokai says she hopes to inspire children through all of the work she’s poured into the exhibit.

“That's what this is, reminding us that we are the magic in the universe. It's us. We build it, we create it, we are it, and hopefully people of all ages take that little piece away from it all,” she said.

Kokai’s exhibit will run for the rest of the year.
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep
