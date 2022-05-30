Homer Grown: Forestry, spruce beetles and reforestation

With much of Alaska on high alert for a fire, forestry is a hot topic. For the latest episode of Homer Grown, host Desiree Hagen interviewed Mitch Michaud about forest ecology and a new reforestation project in the Soldotna Area. John Winters, newly retired forester from the Division of Forestry, is the other guest. He talked about forest stewardship, creating defensible space around your home, and things you thought you knew- but somehow missed, about spruce bark beetles.

Winters compiled a pretty comprehensive manual about everything you would want to know about Alaska forests, and forest management.

You can find it here.

http://forestry.alaska.gov/Assets/pdfs/stewardship/Stewardship%20Self%20Study%20Guide.pdf

