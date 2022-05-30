© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Homer Grown

Homer Grown: Forestry, spruce beetles and reforestation

Published May 30, 2022 at 5:03 PM AKDT
A view from Seven Lakes Trail in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge

With much of Alaska on high alert for a fire, forestry is a hot topic. For the latest episode of Homer Grown, host Desiree Hagen interviewed Mitch Michaud about forest ecology and a new reforestation project in the Soldotna Area. John Winters, newly retired forester from the Division of Forestry, is the other guest. He talked about forest stewardship, creating defensible space around your home, and things you thought you knew- but somehow missed, about spruce bark beetles.

Winters compiled a pretty comprehensive manual about everything you would want to know about Alaska forests, and forest management.

You can find it here.

http://forestry.alaska.gov/Assets/pdfs/stewardship/Stewardship%20Self%20Study%20Guide.pdf

Support for this season of Homer Grown comes from Woda Botanicals, a retail store featuring Tea, Spices, Herbal Remedies and Books. Plant people focused on food, medicine, and discovery. In downtown Homer and on the web at WodaBotanicals.com.

Additional support comes from Wagon Wheel Garden and Pet, providing plants and garden supplies for South Peninsula's gardeners. Open year-round Monday through Friday 9:30-6:00 and Saturday 10 to 5. Learn more at akwagonwheel.com and 907-235-8777

Homer Grown Division of Forestrywildland firespruce bark beetle
Desiree Hagen
