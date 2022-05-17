Homer Grown: Potting soil and plant starts

Spring is finally here and if you are like most people you are probably gearing up for the upcoming gardening season. Which means you probably will visit your local greenhouse for plant starts or potting soil. But have you ever wondered where these items come from?

For the first episode of Homer Grown’s third season (woot, woot!) we answer that question.

Joining us are Al Poindexter, the owner of Anchor Point Greenhouse and producer of Fishy Peat and Alaska Earth potting soil. He talks about what it means to be ‘dirt rich’ and why Ag education in schools is so important.

Jeanne MacArthur who has provided starts for the Wagon Wheel for over 4 decades. They talk about taking care of baby plants, and what Fritz Creek was like back in the day. Jeanne and Des chuckle thinking about “Fritz Creek bachelors.”

Support for this season of Homer Grown comes from Woda Botanicals , a retail store featuring Tea, Spices, Herbal Remedies and Books. Plant people focused on food, medicine, and discovery. In downtown Homer and on the web at WodaBotanicals.com.