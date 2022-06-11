© 2022 KBBI
Homer Grown

Homer Grown: Gardening is for every body

Published June 11, 2022 at 8:00 AM AKDT
https://www.uaf.edu/ces/

In case you weren’t aware— gardening is for everyone, no matter your age or physical limitations. This episode focuses on programs that support inclusivity. Deshana York, from UAF cooperative extension service, talks about AgrAbility. It's a statewide program that supports aging and special needs people working in Agriculture. Kyra Harty, coordinator of the Beginning and Young Alaska Farmers Chapter talks about the goals of the chapter. And we visit Don McNamarra and Donna Rae Faulkner of Oceanside Farms to talk about how their strawberry gardens are set up to help aging bodies.

Support for Homer Grown comes from Woda Botanicals and Wagon Wheel Garden and Pet.

This episode originally aired June 11, 2022.

Homer Grown
Desiree Hagen
