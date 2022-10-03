Homer Grown: Mycorrhizae, Synthetic Fertilizer and Chemical Warfare

Everything under your feet is connected with a near-infinite mycelial web. What’s the connection between microbes, chemical warfare and synthetic fertilizer, you ask?

“In nature we never see anything isolated, but everything in connection with something else which is before it, beside it, under it and over it.” ~ Goethe

In this episode we chat with Dave Ianson, soil conservationist for USDA-NRCS.

And Nicole Arevalo shares current events in local and statewide agriculture.

This episode first aired 10/1/22.