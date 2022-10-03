© 2022 KBBI
Homer Grown

Homer Grown: Mycorrhizae, Synthetic Fertilizer and Chemical Warfare

Published October 3, 2022 at 2:57 PM AKDT
800px-Mycelium_growth,_Chapeltoun,_North_Ayrshire.jpg
Wiki commons
Mycelium growth in Chapeltoun, North Ayrshire, Scotland.

Everything under your feet is connected with a near-infinite mycelial web. What’s the connection between microbes, chemical warfare and synthetic fertilizer, you ask?

“In nature we never see anything isolated, but everything in connection with something else which is before it, beside it, under it and over it.” ~ Goethe

In this episode we chat with Dave Ianson, soil conservationist for USDA-NRCS.

And Nicole Arevalo shares current events in local and statewide agriculture.

Support for Homer Grown comes from Wagon Wheel Garden and Pet and Woda Botanicals.

This episode first aired 10/1/22.

Homer Grown Living SoilmycorrhizaeNitrogenNRCS
