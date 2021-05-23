Homer Grown: It's Alive! A show on Soil Health

The soil is alive, but what's actually in it? How can we keep are soil thriving and healthy?

Host Desiree Hagen interviews Jessica Sharp from Homer Soil and Water Conservation District regarding the procedure and processing of Soil Tests. Soil Scientist from the Alaska NRCS/USDA office, Dennis Mulligan discusses soil health, soil mapping and answers 'soil science 101' questions.

Nicole Arevalo, of Homer Soil and Water has your weekly roundup of events in local Ag (and wild habitat too).

nicole.052221.mp3 Events and Opportunities in local Agriculture Listen • 3:36

And Des talks about how word origins and how being human relates to the soil.

The music for this episode was provided by the band Trial and Terror. Every member of this band either works in agriculture or the fishing industry. Show them your support and listen to more of their music on bandcamp.

http://trialandterror666.bandcamp.com

