For this episode host Desiree Hagen talks with the Invasive Species Manager from Homer Soil and Water Conservation District Katherine Schake about…
In this episode host Desiree Hagen interviews Jodie Anderson, director of the Matanuska Experimental Farm and Extension Center through UAF about all…
The soil is alive, but what's actually in it? How can we keep are soil thriving and healthy?Host Desiree Hagen interviews Jessica Sharp from Homer Soil…
The role the Homer Soil and Water Conservation District plays in local gardening and farming is vast. Kyra Wagoner was on The Coffee Table with Desiree…
The snow melts revealing our gardens, awaking from a long winter. For this Coffee Table, producer of KBBI's Homer Grown, Desiree Hagen is the guest host.…
We return to the garden (figuratively, of course) to discuss ways we can interact with plants despite recent sub-freezing temperatures.Local…
The focus for this episode is Alaska Native plant traditions and medicine. We talk with Elder Kathy Brewster of Nanwalek about medicinal plants within…
On this final episode of the first season, we talk with Aryn Young and Beau Burgess of Blood Sweat and Food Farm about the benefits of pasture-raised…
On this special Halloween episode, Desiree talks with Carolyn Westbrook of Woda Botanicals and Yarrow Hinnant about various local plants, the lore and…
In the latest episode of Homer Grown:We talk to Saskia Esslinger about putting garden beds to bed, permaculture, the new, local seed library and teaching…