Homer Grown: Invasive/Common Weeds, Dandelion Mead

For this episode host Desiree Hagen talks with the Invasive Species Manager from Homer Soil and Water Conservation District Katherine Schake about invasive species, common plants in the garden, what they are and how you might utilize them.

Then we head to the Brew Shop and make dandelion mead (with local honey!) with Sean Cullerton. Steve McCastlin from the Homer Brewery joins in the fun and conversation.

The Brew shop is located in the same complex as our Amazing Underwriters Woda Botanicals at 3939 Lake Street.

And Nicole Arevalo has your "round up" of events and opportunites in local agriculture.

Music for Homer Grown provided by local musicians Carley Conemac and Kevin Cope, as well as local band Trial and Terror.

Support for Homer Grown comes from AK Wagon Wheel and Wagon Wheel Garden and Pet