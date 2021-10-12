-
What makes Thanksgiving special on the Kenai Peninsula? KBBI asked three residents what makes the holiday meaningful to them.Jeremy Hawk said he’ll take…
A small wildfire was reported Thursday evening around 9.5 mile on East End Road. Kachemak Emergency Services initially responded to the fire directly off…
About 200 Anchorage teachers received pink slips Wednesday after Alaska’s Legislature missed its 90-day deadline to solidify the budget. As uncertainty…
Recent police reports indicate aircraft on the Kenai Peninsula are being targeted by handheld lasers.According to Kenai Police Chief David Ross, three…
Homer Electric Association members voted overwhelmingly against deregulation and the cooperative will remain under the oversight of the Regulatory…
Demonstrations were seen across the nation last week after the conclusion of this year’s presidential election made Republican Donald Trump the President…
Homer City Council awarded a new contract for the City Animal Shelter to the nonprofit Alaska Mindful Paws on Oct. 10.The group will manage and operate…
Residents of a tiny Kenai Peninsula subdivision near Anchor Point thought they had a little slice of peace and quiet. But a tract of homestead land to the…
Homer Electric Association has launched a campaign to convince their cooperative members to vote ‘yes’ for deregulation on an upcoming mail-in election…
The King is here, just in time for Salmonfest. Josh Nordstrom is a local tile artist in Homer, but in his spare summer time he works on creating new…