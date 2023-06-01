The South Peninsula Amateur Radio Club or SPARC is a group based in Homer that promotes community understanding of amateur radio.

Hobbyists of amateur radio, or HAM radio, use radio frequencies to send and receive messages across vast distances without internet or cell service. This unique form of communication allows HAM operators to engage in conversations with fellow users not only within their own town but also from different corners of the globe. The ability to connect with people across the world through the airwaves has long been a source of fascination and adventure for amateur radio enthusiasts.

One of the key advantages of amateur radio is its self-contained nature, which makes it an incredibly resilient and reliable network of communication. During times of crisis, when traditional communication infrastructure may become compromised or fail entirely, amateur radio operators are often the last line of communication standing. This capability has earned amateur radio a well-deserved reputation as an invaluable backup solution for emergency response efforts.

Rick Baird who is the president of SPARC was a guest on KBBI’s Coffee Table program. He said the use of Amateur Radio played an important part in the aftermath of the 1964 earthquake that impacted over 500,000 square miles of Alaska.

“I was in Seattle at the time, practicing HAM on a number of emergency networks. And a lot of the traditional communication channels went down and so HAM stepped in. The HAM club in Elmendorf for example and the HAMs in Seattle were handling a lot of traffic, mostly personal welfare, but some other more technical data from Elmendorf to the Air Force Base and Tacoma,” said Baird.

The South Peninsula Amateur Radio Club comprises around 72 members that work to share the importance of HAM in emergency situations and as a form of communication. Sparc members hold monthly meetings and host events geared toward community engagement.

SPARC is hosting its annual “field day” later this month to encourage interested community members to learn about HAM radio.

Club Secretary, Toby Reich said everything will be run “off-grid”.

“On the 24th of June, we're having a field day. We've got a nice tent that we put up, and put up a couple of tables. It's all off the grid, we bring up batteries, we bring up portable radios, HF and FM radios, and satellite, there's been some satellite communication done,” said Reich.

The SPARC field day will take place June 24, at the Seafarer's Memorial located towards the end of the Homer Spit.

You can check out the National Association for Amateur Radio here