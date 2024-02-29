The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly Enables the Sale of Land Through Auction

The assembly passed Ordinance 2024-03 allowing the borough to sell 28 substandard parcels of land through an auction. Substandard parcels are those that no longer meet the minimum area requirements. An outcry auction will be held at Soldotna High School in May. An online auction will be used to sell any remaining properties.

Other ordinances passed through the consent agenda included funding for road improvements, utility projects, and restoring a fish passage in the Deep Creek Watershed. Another ordinance moves funds from the borough’s Land Trust Fund Balance to Land Management Operations to get equipment and supplies for land surveying.

The assembly adopted resolution 2024-008 through the consent agenda to transfer grant funds from the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development (DEED) to the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development. This would eliminate a required 35% match from the borough, enabling the construction of a community center in Kachemak Selo that can fill a gap in education services in the area.

The meeting kicked off with the assembly adopting resolutions commending the Seward High School Boys Wrestling Team for winning the Division II Alaska State Championship and commending the Soldotna High School Girls Wrestling Team for winning the ASAA 2023 Girls State Wrestling Championship.

The Assembly will meet again on March 19 at 6 p.m. at the Betty J. Glick Assembly Chambers.