In the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly District 9 race for the South Peninsula, Mike Tupper has a sizable lead over Ashton Callahan and Dawson Slaughter.…
The filing period for two Homer City Council seats closed Tuesday. Eight candidates are in the running for current council members’ David Lewis and…
Willy Dunne, Candidate for the District 9 seat of the Kenai Peninsula Borough joined Host Quinton Chandler to discuss his positions and issues facing the…
The Kenai Peninsula Borough 2015 Municipal Election is less than a month away and there are two candidates competing for the South Peninsula Assembly…