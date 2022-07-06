Whirlwind Borough meeting pushes big-ticket items

The Kenai Borough Assembly convened for just under an hour Tuesday to pass several ordinances. All items were passed unanimously.

Assembly members voted to support some big-ticket items including the over $9 million purchase of a surgery center for Central Peninsula Hospital .

The Assembly also supported spending 16-million-dollars to replace a fire station for the Central Emergency Service Area to be paid for with municipal bonds. Now, the question over whether to purchase the upgraded facility will be put to voters in the Kenai Peninsula Borough election on Oct. 4.

Assembly members also approved an ordinance appropriating $300,000 to create sites to dispose of residential woody debris. The effort is considered "high priority" in light of the increasing woody debris caused by the ongoing spruce bark beetle invasion. They also confirmed new appointees, Diane Fikes and Franco Venuti to the borough planning commission .