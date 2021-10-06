© 2021 KBBI
Local News

Tupper and Daugharty hold sizeable leads in Assembly, School Board races

KBBI | By Jay Barrett
Published October 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM AKDT
In the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly District 9 race for the South Peninsula, Mike Tupper has a sizable lead over Ashton Callahan and Dawson Slaughter.

    Tupper, of Anchor Point, has 421 votes with six of six precincts reporting. Callahan received 258 and Slaughter 203.

    For the Board of Education District 8 seat, retired educator Tim Daugharty pulled in 685 votes to Britny Bradshaw’s 390.

    There was no incumbent in either race due to term limits.

Local NewsBorough AssemblySchool Board2021 Municipal ElectionMike TupperTim Daugharty