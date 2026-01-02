Sub-zero temps expected across the Peninsula this weekend

The Kenai Peninsula is bracing for even colder temperatures this weekend as a deep freeze settles into the region.

Carson Jones, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the relatively warm weather from earlier this week is ending.

“Over the last couple days, we've had some wind throughout the area, which has kept temperatures a little bit warmer, but throughout the week, we're going to redevelop high pressure, and those winds are going to slowly let up through the weekend,” Jones said.

As those winds die down, a cold air mass currently over the Yukon is seeping into Southcentral Alaska. Jones said it will affect the Peninsula differently. With northern Cook Inlet mostly covered in sea ice, temperatures in Soldotna and along the Seward Highway could reach 25 below zero.

Open water in Kachemak Bay helps keep temperatures milder, holding Homer around five to 10 degrees below zero.

Jones said these temperatures are typical for January but arrived earlier than usual. He said cold like this can be dangerous if something goes wrong.

“If your car were to break down, would you be prepared to be outside for 30 minutes to an hour, or even a couple hours in these cold temperatures,” Jones said.

Forecasters said a pattern could change early Monday, bringing clouds and the chance of snow.