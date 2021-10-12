-
The strongest earthquake to strike not only Alaska, but all of North America in the last 56 years prompted a tsunami warning and an evacuation of the…
-
The Flood Watch issued for Anchor River due to snowmelt and the potential for ice jam flooding has been extended through Sunday morning, April 19.Recent…
-
If you thought Homer felt a bit warmer than usual last year, you aren’t alone.According to the National Weather Service, 2016 was the second warmest year…
-
The Kenai Peninsula will likely see colder than average temperatures during the month of December.Rick Thoman is the Climate Science and Services Manager…
-
The Southern Kenai Peninsula saw a surprising amount of snow over the weekend along with rain showers. The inclement weather caused a number of traffic…
-
Areas of the Southern Kenai Peninsula reported between 12 to 30 inches of snowfall over the weekend in addition to heavy rain showers. Rebecca Duell, a…
-
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning Tuesday evening and that prediction was fulfilled. Joe Gallagher with Homer Electric Association…