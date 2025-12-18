Homer Harbor Staff Complete Advanced Emergency Training

Homer Port and Harbor staff trained last week in emergency medical response.

The 40 hour Emergency Trauma Technician, or ETT course, teaches basic life support skills for first responders, particularly in places where medical help may be delayed. Deputy Harbor Master Aaron Glidden said it goes beyond CPR and first aid but stops short of EMT. He said crews practiced techniques to stabilize patients until emergency medical services arrive.

"Our staff are trained to, like, you know, do some initial assessments and interventions to try to stave off bleeding and splint bones and that sort of thing, managing airways, taking vitals, treating maybe like some diabetic emergencies or recognizing signs of stroke and maybe administering oxygen," Glidden said.

Glidden said a member of the Homer Fire Department taught the course locally. The Alaska Department of Health notes the ETT credential is not a state medical license.

Glidden said harbor officers do not act as paramedics, but often arrive first when someone is injured on the docks.These steps fill the gap while an ambulance travels several miles from the station to reach the harbor at the end of the Homer Spit.

"Which sometimes can be 10, 15 minutes, which is a very long time if you're having like a worst day of your life type situation," Glidden said.

Glidden said the training is required for Harbor Officer Two and for promotion from Officer One. He said the department also offers it to all staff every few years.