Kenai Peninsula Orchestra returns to Homer for holiday concert

The Kenai Peninsula Orchestra returns to the Mariner Theatre this Sunday for its annual "Evening of Christmas" performance.

Eric Simonson directs the ensemble, which features musicians from across the peninsula. Treasurer and flutist Virginia Cuffe said the group is intergenerational, with performers ranging from students in their mid-teens to musicians in their 70s.

The program features 13 orchestral pieces and a few flute duets. Cuffe noted that the concert follows a yearly tradition that encourages audience participation.

“We play the accompaniment in the orchestra, and the audience sings a series of traditional Christmas songs,” Cuffe said.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at Homer High School.