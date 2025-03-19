© 2025 KBBI
Scientists Monitor Mount Spurr as Volcanic Activity Rises

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published March 19, 2025 at 3:02 PM AKDT
View of Mount Spurr summit with its crater lake and fumaroles, taken during an overflight of Spurr and Crater Peak, March 17, 2025.
Photographer: Ketner, Dane
/
Image courtesy of AVO/USGS.
View of Mount Spurr summit with its crater lake and fumaroles, taken during an overflight of Spurr and Crater Peak, March 17, 2025.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised Spurr’s alert level to yellow last October. Since then, earthquake activity, ground inflation, and volcanic gas emissions have increased. Matt Haney is a scientist at the observatory. He said the data suggests magma is moving beneath the volcano.

“We found it most likely that this period of unrest will lead to an eruption similar size as 1953 and 1992 which produce ash plumes into the atmosphere up to 50,000 feet,” Haney said.

Haney said that means an eruption is possible, but not guaranteed, and timing remains uncertain.

Ashfall impacts depend on wind direction and the size of an eruption. Haney said past eruptions at Spurr sent ash clouds in different directions, including south toward the Kenai Peninsula.

Officials recommend taking precautions to protect against ash exposure and damage.

“These items are like dust masks, when in the case of asphalt, and this would be like N 95 masks and then also, for vehicles, you'd like to get some spare air and oil filters and windshield wipers and washer fluid,” Haney said.

More information on ashfall preparedness is available at ready dot Alaska dot gov and the Alaska Volcano Observatory website. Officials say they will continue monitoring activity at Spurr and provide updates if conditions change.
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
