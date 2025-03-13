Warmer weather brings early bear activity to Alaska

With warmer temperatures and less snow than usual, bears on the Kenai Peninsula are already starting to wake up. Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Jason Herreman said it’s not unusual for some bears to leave their dens early.

“We don't frequently have a lot of sightings of bears in March. This year obviously it's a little warmer, a lot less snowfall. So when you have that it's not unusual for bears to get up in the winter when they're normally Denning,” Herreman said.

But Herreman said that doesn’t mean the bears are awake for good. With little food available, some may leave their dens briefly to stretch their legs before returning to sleep.

Still, he said people should start securing attractants now, including bird feeders, trash, backyard grills, and livestock feed. He also said that moose may become more defensive as cows begin calving in April and May.

“One of the first things that they do is, as far as being stressed would be to change a behavior, so, like, if they're laying down, if that animal stands up, if they were resting, if they start eating, that's pretty good indication that they're changing a behavior and might be showing a little bit of stress,” Herreman said.

Herreman said there are several precautions people can take to reduce conflicts with wildlife. He recommends leashing pets, keeping distance between moose and people, and taking down bird feeders early. Storing trash in bear-resistant containers and using electric fencing for livestock can also help keep bears away.

Simon Lopez / KBBI A trail map and wildlife safety guide posted at the Calvin & Coil Woodland Park and Nature Trail on March 13, 2025.

Kachemak Heritage Land Trust closed the Calvin & Coil Woodland Park and Nature Trail on Tuesday following reports of an aggressive black bear on the property. The closure has since been lifted, but signs at the trailhead urge hikers to leash dogs and stay alert.