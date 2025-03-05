Ravn Alaska stops Homer flights

Travelers in and out of Homer now have fewer flight options after Ravn Alaska abruptly ended service to the city this week. The regional airline announced the decision on its website , citing a QUOTE "inability to arrive at an equitable agreement with the airport."

City officials say they had no advance notice. Homer City Manager Melissa Jacobsen said the city approved changes to Ravn’s lease last month that required a 90-day written notice for early termination.

“And when we provided those to Raven. They did not sign them, and then we learned later that they were canceling their service here in Homer,” Jacobsen said.

Ravn did not respond to a request for comment.