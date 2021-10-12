-
The China Poot Creek dipnet fishery opens today (July 1). The personal use dipnet fishery is open to all Alaska residents with an ADF-and-G sportsfishing…
-
Slow king salmon runs are prompting the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to close three popular rivers to sport fishing on the southern Kenai…
-
Salmon runs in Prince William Sound are predicted to be average or below average in 2018. For seiners, wild pinks are expected to come in about 20 percent…
-
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has been trying to find out if hatchery fish from operations in Tutka Bay Lagoon and Port Graham have been straying…
-
The beluga whale population in Cook Inlet has been steadily declining since the 1970s. The number of whales in the area today is just a third of what it…
-
Spring is here and the bears are waking up! That’s according to Department of Fish and Game Assistant Area Management Biologist Jason Herreman. Herreman…
-
The State Supreme Court ruled last week an initiative to ban commercial set netting was unconstitutional. The ban was proposed to address claims of…