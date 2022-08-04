Youth-only coho salmon fishery opens this Saturday on the Homer Spit

There’s a special “youth-only” fishing opener on the Homer Spit this Saturday.

A portion of the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon will be open from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for youth anglers age 15 years and younger looking to catch coho salmon.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game staff will be present from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with loaner gear and to assist youth anglers. Loaner fishing rods will be available to check out and use on a first-come first-serve basis.

Anglers 16 years and older aren’t allowed to fish in the posted area across from the mouth, but the remainder of the lagoon will stay open to all anglers.

All other sport fishing regulations remain in effect for the fishing lagoon and are found on page 74 of the 2022 Southcentral Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary Booklet. The bag and possession limits are six coho salmon of any size.

ADF&G says coho are best targeted in the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon by fishing herring or cured salmon roe under a bobber, or by fishing with a spinner.

For more information, you can call the ADF&G Homer office at (907) 235-8191.