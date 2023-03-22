© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 03/22/23

By Hope McKenney
Published March 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Homer Police Department is hosting a series of presentations for parents this spring to raise awareness about youth safety and etiquette online — from preventing sexual exploitation, to stalking and cyber-bullying; and for the first time in five years, Pier One Theatre, Homer High School’s choral program and a community orchestra are coming together to put on “Newsies,” the musical, this weekend.

Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
