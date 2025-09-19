Friday Morning 09/19/2025

Kenai Peninsula students overall made gains in reading and math according to newly published standardized testing data; the brown bears in Katmai National Park and Preserve have been packing on the pounds this summer – and starting Tuesday, you can vote online for the chunkiest bear in the annual Fat Bear Week competition; and former Alaska attorney general Treg Taylor filed to join the 2026 race for governor this week.

