Thursday Evening 09/18/2025

Kenai Peninsula students overall made gains in reading and math according to newly published standardized testing data; the brown bears in Katmai National Park and Preserve have been packing on the pounds this summer – and starting Tuesday, you can vote online for the chunkiest bear in the annual Fat Bear Week competition; and former Alaska attorney general Treg Taylor filed to join the 2026 race for governor this week.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.