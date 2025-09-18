© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 09/18/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published September 18, 2025 at 5:01 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kenai Peninsula students overall made gains in reading and math according to newly published standardized testing data; the brown bears in Katmai National Park and Preserve have been packing on the pounds this summer – and starting Tuesday, you can vote online for the chunkiest bear in the annual Fat Bear Week competition; and former Alaska attorney general Treg Taylor filed to join the 2026 race for governor this week.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez