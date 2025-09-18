Thursday Morning 09/18/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly passed measures on emergency response upgrades and more at its meeting last night; and the Bunnell Street Arts Center brings thespians and puppeteers from Sandglass Theater, a performance venue in Putney, Vermont to Homer as artists in residence for September and October with a performance of their work “Feral” at Pier One Theatre from September 19th-21st.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.