Wednesday Evening 09/17/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly passed measures on emergency response upgrades and more at its meeting last night; and the Bunnell Street Arts Center brings thespians and puppeteers from Sandglass Theater, a performance venue in Putney, Vermont to Homer as artists in residence for September and October with a performance of their work “Feral” at Pier One Theatre from September 19th-21st.

