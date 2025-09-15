Monday Morning 09/15/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District will assemble a 12-person team to study and make recommendations about school consolidation; and on Thursday, September 4th, High School social studies teacher Lucas Parsley coordinated a visit to the museum with freshman students for their first event with the semester’s history class collection research and micro-exhibit project.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.