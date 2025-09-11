Thursday Evening 09/11/2025

Rising home costs and a short renters market has made finding housing a challenge for some Kenai Peninsula residents. But a number of local groups are working to increase access to available and affordable homes in the area. Homer’s Pratt Museum opened the fall with an exhibit titled “World on Fire” with oil paintings and sculpture created by Geoffry Smith. KBBI’s Emilie Springer attended a tour with some high school students.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.