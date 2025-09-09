Tuesday Evening 09/09/2025

The Homer City Council passed funding for harbor lighting, awarded a culvert replacement contract, and more at its meeting last night; and as the adage goes, there’s no place like home. But in recent years, finding that place on the Kenai Peninsula has been a challenge for some residents.

