Monday Morning 09/08/2025

Homer’s Center for Alaskan Coastal studies held a community appreciation celebration at the Wynn Nature Center Sunday to share the end of the 2025 summer season and upcoming closure of the East Hill facility; and salmon are returning in droves to Resurrection Creek near Hope because of a decades-long project to restore the creek’s natural habitat.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.