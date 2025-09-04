© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 09/04/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published September 4, 2025 at 5:09 PM AKDT
Homer’s American Legion Post 16, known as General Buckner Post 16, will socially celebrate their 80th year commemoration of the post on September 6th; and an oil spill from a grounded fishing vessel was reported near a salmon hatchery in the Kodiak Archipelago on Monday morning.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
