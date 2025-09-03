Wednesday Evening 09/03/2025

The Seward Theatre Collective held its final auditions Thursday for The Two Noble Kinsmen; Homer High School coaches Bob Ostrom for the Cross Country Running team and Kane Graham for Mariner Swimming talked to Emilie Springer last week about how the team events have started out the fall semester and what is coming up on their schedules in the next few weeks; and Federal officials visited with the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District last month to hear more about how a broadband access program benefits students at a variety of school types.

