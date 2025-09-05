Friday Morning 09/05/2025

Homer’s American Legion Post 16, known as General Buckner Post 16, will socially celebrate their 80th year commemoration of the post on September 6th; and an oil spill from a grounded fishing vessel was reported near a salmon hatchery in the Kodiak Archipelago on Monday morning.

