Tuesday Morning 08/26/2025

On Saturday evening, following the Bunnell First Friday opening, the gallery hosted an Arctic Refuge: Art and Advocacy talk with Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges; and the Homer City Council passed funding for harbor lighting, awarded a culvert replacement contract, and more at its meeting last night.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

