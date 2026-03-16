Monday Morning 03/16/2026

Alaska is on track to receive more than $1 billion from the federal government over the next few years to improve healthcare in the state. But millions of that depends on the Legislature passing several bills aligning Alaska with best practices for rural healthcare; and Homer’s 32’s annual Winter King Tournament originally scheduled to be held in Kachemak Bay on Saturday, March 21 is now delayed until at least March 28th due to cold weather and ice in the harbor.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by the Homer Foundation — connecting generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Since 1991, the Foundation has provided more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships, helping students pursue education and training that strengthen our communities. Every scholarship tells a story — and is an opportunity created by donors who care about the future. Join us and consider how your gift today or planned gift for tomorrow can make a lasting difference. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, scholarships, and community.