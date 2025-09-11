Thursday Morning 09/11/2025

Alaska State Troopers say a 27-year-old crew member from the Kenai Peninsula died last week while working aboard a commercial fishing vessel in the Aleutian Islands; a month after state lawmakers overrode a gubernatorial veto of education funding, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is restoring some of the budget cuts it implemented earlier this year; and Homer’s Alaska World Arts Festival, produced and coordinated by Sally Oberstein, returns to the community for the 7th year.

