Friday Evening 09/12/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District will assemble a 12-person team to study and make recommendations about school consolidation; and on Thursday, September 4th, High School social studies teacher Lucas Parsley coordinated a visit to the museum with freshman students for their first event with the semester’s history class collection research and micro-exhibit project.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.