KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 09/19/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published September 19, 2025 at 4:46 PM AKDT
Hundreds of people gathered on Wednesday evening on the Homer Spit to remember Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA who was assassinated last week in Utah; and commercial fishing reopened near the Kodiak Archipelago’s largest salmon hatchery after a fishing boat spilled over 3,000 gallons of diesel in the area.

KBBI Newscast
