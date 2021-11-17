Coffee Table: Author and Photographer, Seth Kantner

On this Coffee Table, we welcome photographer and writer, Seth Kantner. Seth grew up in Northern Alaska. He has worked as a trapper commercial fisherman, gardener, adjunct professor and wilderness guide.

He is author of Ordinary Wolves, Shopping For Porcupine, a children's book, Pup and Pokey and a collection of essays, Swallowed by the Great Land. His works have received much acclaim, he is was the recipient of the Whiting Award for his debut novel, Ordinary Wolves and the recipient of two Rasmuson awards, as well other awards and accolades.

His most recent book, A Thousand Trails Home addresses his personal relationship with caribou and how caribou intertwine with Alaskan history, Iñupiat culture and the lives of people living in North Western Alaska.

He is giving a reading tonight at the Homer Public Library. More information is available on their website.

