A group of local residents and organizations have come together to implement a local “carbon drawdown.” That’s the act of lowering the atmospheric…
In honor of International Day of Climate Action KBBI and Pier One Theatre proudly present Rising, an original radio play written by Brenda Dolma and…
On this latest episode of Homer Grown hosted by Desiree Hagen: the topic is peonies.We talk about the past, present and future of peony cultivation on the…
Homer needs to do more to adapt to a changing climate. That’s according to a study released earlier this year. Researchers say Homer is on track when it…
Throughout her former job as the director of the Center for Alaska Coastal Studies, Marilyn Sigman, saw how climate change was affecting the state. But…
Scientists have been trying to find ways to reduce our carbon dioxide emissions for decades, but the scientific community has also been studying natural…
Producers and consumers in southwestern Alaska see one upside to climate change. It's now possible to farm in parts of the tundra where agriculture was unheard of just a few years ago.
A visit to Kenai Fjords National Park was on President Obama’s itinerary Tuesday. The president’s reasons for visiting the park are not completely clear,…