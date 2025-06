Representatives from Pride organizations in Homer, Soldotna and Seward sit down with host, Kathleen Gustafson to talk about events, marches and gatherings for all ages on the Kenai Peninsula this month.

Guests:

Jerrina Van Wormer, Homer Pride https://www.homerakpride.com/

Tina Hamlin, Soldotna Pride https://soldotnapride.wixsite.com/soldotnapride