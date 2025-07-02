© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coffee Table

Make space for LGBTQIA+ people with Safe Zone training

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published July 2, 2025 at 2:51 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Safe Zone trainings are opportunities to learn about LGBTQIA+ identities, gender and sexuality, and examine prejudice, assumptions, and privilege. 

For the final Coffee Table episode of Pride Month, host, Kathleen Gustafson welcomes Safe Zone trainer Leslie Byrd and Jane Rohr from Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic. They talk about how to create a Safe Zone for queer people in our community.

To schedule a free training session for your class, team, workplace or family through Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic go to:

https://kbfpc.org/

To find out more about the Safe Zone Project, go to:

https://thesafezoneproject.com/

Coffee Table
Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
See stories by Kathleen Gustafson