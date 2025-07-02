Make space for LGBTQIA+ people with Safe Zone training

Safe Zone trainings are opportunities to learn about LGBTQIA+ identities, gender and sexuality, and examine prejudice, assumptions, and privilege.

For the final Coffee Table episode of Pride Month, host, Kathleen Gustafson welcomes Safe Zone trainer Leslie Byrd and Jane Rohr from Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic. They talk about how to create a Safe Zone for queer people in our community.

To schedule a free training session for your class, team, workplace or family through Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic go to:

https://kbfpc.org/

To find out more about the Safe Zone Project, go to:

https://thesafezoneproject.com/