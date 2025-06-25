© 2025 KBBI
Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor Episode 7, A look back with the charter industry

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published June 25, 2025 at 7:48 AM AKDT
From left: Donna Hinkle, Billy Pepper, Sean Martin, Dan Donich, Jill Berryman, Gerri Martin, Kate Mitchell, Ray Kranich and Becky Paul
Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor
is a monthly series recording our harbor's history told by people who lived and worked in Homer at the time, and their descendants.

On this episode, guests: Donna Hinkle, Billy Pepper, Sean Martin, Dan Donich, Jill Berryman, Gerri Martin, Kate Mitchell and Becky Paul talk about the origins of charter fishing out of Homer Harbor and the first Halibut Derby in 1986.

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
