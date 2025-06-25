Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor Episode 7, A look back with the charter industry

Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor

is a monthly series recording our harbor's history told by people who lived and worked in Homer at the time, and their descendants.

On this episode, guests: Donna Hinkle, Billy Pepper, Sean Martin, Dan Donich, Jill Berryman, Gerri Martin, Kate Mitchell and Becky Paul talk about the origins of charter fishing out of Homer Harbor and the first Halibut Derby in 1986.